TEMPE, Ariz. — Oregon State's men's racquetball team defeated 23 other teams to earn its third national title. The tournament was held at Arizona State from April 3-6.
Leading the men's team was senior Ryan Chin, who won the No. 4 singles championship and was national runner-up with teammate Erik Holman in the No. 2 doubles.
Five men on the team achieved All-American by finishing in the top four in their division or as a finalist in doubles.
The women's team was second behind Colorado State-Pueblo by only 148 points. OSU was led by senior Lexi York and freshman Autumn Lewis. York won the No. 1 blue division and was the No. 1 doubles runner-up with teammate Natalie Lorati.
Lewis, in her first appearance at nationals, won the No. 4 singles title by defeating Leena Hwang of BYU, 12-15, 15-7, 11-7. She also was second in the No. 2 doubles with Ashley Smith.
In the overall Division 1 team competition, combing the two men's and women's team's scores, Oregon State finished only 104.5 points (one match win) behind Colorado State-Pueblo. OSU had won the last 11 straight (2008-2018) overall national team championships.