Oregon State has kept coronavirus cases low amongst student-athletes thanks to well-executed plan

Aukerman said last week alone, the school conducted over 100 tests on student-athletes. Coaches who are interacting with athletes at OSU’s facilities are also subject to testing.

When athletes enter the weight room, they are masked and separated by more than six feet as soon as they walk in. They then wash their hands and head to an individual workout station that is separated from the nearest station by more than 14 feet.

They work out at that station and that station only, and when they finish their workout, the station is cleaned. Once an athlete leaves the facility, they wash their hands again.

“We’re eliminating any common touch areas, or any areas where that potential spread can occur,” Aukerman said.

While the school is doing everything it can to keep its facilities as safe as possible, it has little control over what an athlete does once they leave a workout and go back to the real world. That, Aukerman says, is where Oregon State’s athletes have risen to the occasion to ensure that positive cases stay low.