Oregon State awarded four NCAA postseason events

Oregon State was also slated to host a 2020 women’s basketball regional in Portland before the NCAA tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Moda Center was the site of NCAA men’s basketball games in 2009, 2012 and 2015. The 1965 Final Four was held next door at Memorial Coliseum.

“We are extremely excited to host these premier NCAA basketball events again in our city,” said Sport Oregon CEO Jim Etzel. “We’re a top-tier basketball town, and we’re thrilled to showcase Portland again to the NCAA.”

Oregon State was passed up to host future women’s Final Four events in Portland. Those were awarded to Tampa, Florida, for 2025 and Phoenix Arizona, in 2026.

The 2026 gymnastics regional will be the 17th such event at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has hosted five conference championships five times and the NCAA championships on three occasions, most recently in 2006.

OSU previously hosted a men’s golf regional at Trysting Tree in 2001.

The NCAA on Wednesday announced its entire postseason schedule through 2026.

The University of Oregon was awarded the Division I outdoor track and field championships from 2024 through 2027.

The national meet has been held in Eugene 16 times, most recently in 2018. Hayward Field will also be the site of the meet in 2021 and 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0