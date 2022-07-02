Opinion: Pac-12 has few good options after losing USC, UCLA

The Pac-12 Conference as we know it came to an end Thursday with the announcement that USC and UCLA will move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

Even in a time of rapid change in collegiate athletics, this took place with staggering quickness. Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday morning that the Los Angeles schools were planning to move. Within hours we learned their applications had been approved and the switch was official.

Oregon State and Oregon have been part of the conference since its creation in 1915 as the Pacific Coast Conference. In a statement issued on Friday, the Pac-12 Board of Directors said it will explore all expansion options.

The goal, as stated by Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes on Thursday, is for the Pac-12 to “remain at the highest level of intercollegiate membership and competition nationally.”

The problem is that the highest level of competition in college football may change in the coming years. There are currently 131 schools in the College Football Bowl Subdivision, with 65 of those instituations in the so-called Power Five conferences. There has long been a sense that the traditional college football powerhouses would like to leave this arrangement to form a much more select top division.

In April, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told Sports Illustrated this change was inevitable and he expected it to happen in the mid-2030s. Swarbrick didn’t pick this timing by accident — that is when the current media rights deals for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) will expire.

But as we saw this week, events can move more quickly than expected and Swarbrick’s estimate may have been off by a decade.

The SEC has positioned itself to be at the center of a reconfigured football landscape. By poaching USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, the Big Ten has set itself up as the natural counterpart to the SEC. If both conferences expanded to 20 schools the new top division could be set.

I imagine most college football fans have already scratched out a list of what those conferences might look like. We may soon find out if the SEC and Big Ten are ruthless enough to not only add obvious candidates such as Clemson, Florida State and Miami, but if they will also push aside football underperformers such as Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Indiana.

In a world of two super-conferences, no addition to the Pac-12 would be enough to avoid dropping to the de facto second division. The Pac-12’s case would be weakened even further if Oregon and Washington are ultimately cherry picked by the Big Ten to round out its numbers and create a more viable West Coast presence. Stanford is likely hoping its academic reputation and the Bay Area television market are enough to secure a place in an enlarged Big Ten.

This would be a bitter pill to swallow for Oregon State, Washington State, California and every other school left behind.

All of this change, of course, is strictly about football. Moving to the Big Ten will make the collegiate experience worse for all other athletes at UCLA and USC. They will have to endure much longer road trips which will only add to their already overstuffed schedules.

But none of the conference leaders or television executives pursuing this change will be dissuaded due to concerns about the impact on volleyball or baseball. If sports other than football mattered in this equation then Oregon State would be celebrating right now instead of pondering its options. This past year was a great one for Beavers sports, with much to celebrate in women’s and men’s soccer, wrestling, gymnastics, softball, baseball, and yes, football, which went to a bowl game for the first time in nearly a decade.

USC joined the Pacific Coast Conference in 1922 and UCLA followed in 1928. The most celebrated victory in the history of Oregon State football is the 3-0 win by the Giant Killers over the top-ranked Trojans in 1967. One crucial victory for Oregon State on its way to becoming bowl eligible last season was a 45-27 win over USC in the Coliseum. Thanks for the memories.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.