No OSU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Oregon State announced Monday that none of its student-athletes who have been on campus and were given a test for COVID-19, and have gotten results back, have tested positive.
The university welcomed players from all sports back to campus beginning on June 15, the date the Pac-12 Conference allowed athletes at all of its schools to return.
Testing began that day for all athletes except those who took a commercial airline flight back to Oregon. Workouts will not be allowed until the test results are available and the individual shows no sign of COVID-19.
The majority of players who have been tested are members of the football team, but players from other sports were also in the mix, according to a university spokesperson.
Protocol actually begins before players arrived. All athletes were asked to complete a 14-day quarantine at home before coming to the campus.
Several universities have reported multiple cases of COVID-19 among their returning student-athletes. Clemson recently reported that 28 athletes tested positive, with a majority of them being football players. Meanwhile, LSU had 30 football players quarantined for either testing positive or being in contact with someone who tested positive.
Texas has also reported at least 15 football players have tested positive or were presumed positive as of June 18.
If OSU does have a player test positive, the university will stay in lockstep with the Benton County Health Department.
“So we will take their lead as far as getting them quarantined and isolated and then begin contact tracing with all the individuals they were in contact with,” OSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Dr. Doug Aukerman said last week. “We will assist and work hand in hand with the county health department if and when that does occur.”
