No OSU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Oregon State announced Monday that none of its student-athletes who have been on campus and were given a test for COVID-19, and have gotten results back, have tested positive.

The university welcomed players from all sports back to campus beginning on June 15, the date the Pac-12 Conference allowed athletes at all of its schools to return.

Testing began that day for all athletes except those who took a commercial airline flight back to Oregon. Workouts will not be allowed until the test results are available and the individual shows no sign of COVID-19.

The majority of players who have been tested are members of the football team, but players from other sports were also in the mix, according to a university spokesperson.

Protocol actually begins before players arrived. All athletes were asked to complete a 14-day quarantine at home before coming to the campus.

Several universities have reported multiple cases of COVID-19 among their returning student-athletes. Clemson recently reported that 28 athletes tested positive, with a majority of them being football players. Meanwhile, LSU had 30 football players quarantined for either testing positive or being in contact with someone who tested positive.