Hampton on OSU sports: Transfer portal boosts receiving corps

Then there’s Trevon Bradford, who will complete his senior season after redshirting in 2019. Bradford did play in four games with two starts and had 13 catches.

Bradford will bring experience (he has played in 38 games with 17 starts) and the ability to hurt opponents with his route running and speed. He had 85 catches for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns before the 2019 season.

With the addition of Lowe, a 5-foot-8, 183-pound speedster, the Beavers are loaded with speedy receivers capable of making game-breaking big plays.

Lowe was a four-star recruit out of Jesuit High who played in two games for Washington as a freshman in 2018 but wound up redshirting. He did not play for the Huskies last fall.

Perhaps the most intriguing player of the group is Harrison. His status for immediate eligibility is still up in the air, but when he gets the go-ahead he should make an instant impact for the Beavers.

He played 24 games for Florida State and had 37 receptions for the Seminoles. He was considered to be the No. 4 athlete in the nation coming out of high school according to 247Sports.

Harrison brings physical attributes to the position that are rare for receivers at OSU, even with a long list of players at the spot that went on to the NFL.