Hampton on OSU sports: Rough stretch tough to take

The Beavers have been dealt far more than their share of setbacks this season. Injuries have destroyed the depth of the team. Taya Corosdale was lost for the season, then it was Brown.

Jelena Mitrovic, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Serbia, was hurt in the offseason and her recovery went too deep into the season to get her on the court. Andrea Aquino has not been cleared to play since arriving at OSU.

What looked like a strong — and tall — frontcourt has been whittled down to essentially Jones and senior Maddie Washington, along with a few minutes from Janessa Thropay and Patricia Morris.

It should come as no surprise that shortcomings have started to show through on the court.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of opposing players driving to the hoop only to find a much taller shot-blocker waiting, those drives now have a much better chance at an easier shot attempt.

The degree of difficulty for rebounding has gone up even with the presence of one of the best rebounding guards in the country in Mikayla Pivec.