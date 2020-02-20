Hampton on OSU sports: Rough stretch tough to take

Sometimes high expectations can lead to bitter disappointment.
There’s been quite a bit of excitement surrounding Oregon State women’s basketball since Scott Rueck pulled the program from rock bottom and lifted it to a high point of a Final Four appearance, two Elite Eight stops and four straight Sweet 16s, not to mention three Pac-12 regular-season titles and one tourney trophy.
There haven't been many lows, so the past month has hit hard. After a 15-0 start and talk of another Final Four berth, the Beavers have slowed to 19-7 and 7-7 in the Pac-12 with six of the losses coming in the last nine games.
Not exactly what OSU fans were expecting, and it’s been tough for some to accept.
They’ve picked apart (not always negatively) the team, the program and Rueck in an effort to come up with a reason for the slide.
Recruiting has entered the conversation. The idea that Rueck and his staff have fallen short in this area is nonsense. Just the fact that Taylor Jones (five-star, No. 43 nationally) and Kennedy Brown (five-star, No. 20 nationally) are Beavers proves otherwise, not to mention the signing of Sasha Goforth, a five-star guard ranked No. 16 nationally.
While offensive shortcomings have been a problem at times and the Beavers could use a little more quickness overall on both ends of the court, the overarching problem has been injuries.
The Beavers have been dealt far more than their share of setbacks this season. Injuries have destroyed the depth of the team. Taya Corosdale was lost for the season, then it was Brown.
Jelena Mitrovic, a 6-foot-9 freshman from Serbia, was hurt in the offseason and her recovery went too deep into the season to get her on the court. Andrea Aquino has not been cleared to play since arriving at OSU.
What looked like a strong — and tall — frontcourt has been whittled down to essentially Jones and senior Maddie Washington, along with a few minutes from Janessa Thropay and Patricia Morris.
It should come as no surprise that shortcomings have started to show through on the court.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead of opposing players driving to the hoop only to find a much taller shot-blocker waiting, those drives now have a much better chance at an easier shot attempt.
The degree of difficulty for rebounding has gone up even with the presence of one of the best rebounding guards in the country in Mikayla Pivec.
The Beavers were already going through some rough spots on offense before the loss of Brown. Even though Jones has been an effective force inside, that dimension disappears when she leaves the court. That puts even more pressure on players such as Pivec, Destiny Slocum, Aleah Goodman and Kat Tudor to keep the points coming on the scoreboard.
Despite winding up with an overtime loss at UCLA, the Beavers showed some encouraging signs.
They amped up their attack mode on offense, pushed the ball as much as possible and did a good job of working it around for good looks.
Pivec and Slocum were particularly effective. By the time Pivec fouled out in OT she had 19 points and nine rebounds. Slocum also finished with 19 points and was able to bounce back from what looked at the time to be a serious ankle injury.
Jones had 10 points and 12 rebounds but also fouled out in the extra period, exposing the lack of depth at the spot.
Jasmine Simmons made the most of her 25 minutes on court with 11 points and four rebounds and should continue to get playing time at this rate.
An ongoing issue has been turnovers. The Beavers had 24 on Monday, too many to expect a win at UCLA. This will continue to be a problem against some Pac-12 teams that boast quick, athletic defenders adept at pressuring the ball. Even so, OSU should be able to trim the number by cutting down on careless play.
The Beavers have a shot at a strong finish to the regular season with road games at Cal and Stanford and the Washington schools in Corvallis.
Success in those games could spark a nice push in the Pac-12 tourney and then in the NCAAs.
A Final Four appearance is probably a stretch for the Beavers at this point. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be in the near future.
Kevin Hampton can be reached at kevin.hampton@lee.net. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/hamptonkevin.