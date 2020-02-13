Hampton on OSU sports: Physical play plagues Pac-12 women's hoops

Scott Rueck was not a big fan of the physical play he witnessed in Oregon State’s last two women’s basketball games in Gill Coliseum.

Rueck expressed both disgust and bewilderment after Sunday’s loss to Arizona about what he said is an ongoing problem throughout Pac-12 play this season.

The Beavers took on Arizona State Friday and then Arizona and both games proved to be gritty, grind-it-out ball from start to finish.

That ASU attacks OSU with such a game plan is no big surprise. The Sun Devils thrive on physical basketball and know very well that it works against the Beavers, not to mention other opponents.

It worked in Tempe earlier in the season and it came close in Corvallis.

Then the Wildcats came in and pulled off the win against what turned out to be a relatively shorthanded Beavers team after the loss of freshman forward Kennedy Brown to a season-ending knee injury suffered against the Sun Devils.

Those type of games are often the symptom of tough defense and that’s fine. But Rueck took exception to what he saw as overly aggressive action with plenty of contact thrown in by both the Sun Devils and Wildcats.