Hampton on OSU sports: Michael Chaplin and gymnastics team adjust to upheaval

It’s never easy on a sports team or program when some sort of upheaval hits.
When Tanya Chaplin made the decision to take a leave of absence from her Oregon State gymnastics coaching duties to focus on a medical issue, there were a few unknowns.
The season was already in full swing, so how well the athletes would handle the situation was largely in the hands of acting coach Michael Chaplin, Tanya's husband.
That was quite fortunate for the Beavers. Some programs would not have the ability to fill in with a comparable coach. As a longtime assistant who was named associate coach in 2005, Michael is well versed in teaching the technical aspects of the sport, as is assistant coach Brian Amato.
Even so, making a major switch in midstream is not something even the most experienced coaches can do with ease.
There was an adjustment period for Michael and the Beavers.
“Tanya’s been leading this program for 23 years and I’ve had a certain role and she’s had certain roles and so I’m having to pick certain things up,” Michael said. “Luckily, she’s still around and helping out almost in like a consultant type of role, which is great for us. We still talk about the team and where they’re at and what’s going on and that’s extremely helpful.”
Tanya is able to stop by to watch practice, but tries to avoid becoming overly involved. That includes staying away from some meets.
One of the big changes for Michael was to take on Tanya’s vocal leadership role during practices and meets.
Every day in practice she would have the Beavers line up and then address the team with a rundown of the workout and often an inspirational message.
“And we’d always talk about what that would be but she was the one that would always give that talk to the team and so that’s been something that I’ve had to step up and do in lineups and also at meets after each rotation or different times during a meet being able to address the team and talk about where we were at and what we need to focus on, staying motivated, those kinds of things,” Michael said. “That’s been the biggest adjustment for me is being that voice that Tanya has always been.”
The Beavers went through some struggles in their first three meets but have pulled up their scores since then.
Last week OSU finished with a 196.600 at California, which was the team’s third-best score of the season. The Beavers had a 196.825 against Stanford and a 196.700 against LSU and Arizona State.
After sliding down the rankings, the Beavers have fought their way to No. 18 going into Saturday’s home meet against No. 3 UCLA.
“I think for the team that was the thing that Tanya wanted, is for them to have that consistency because they knew that if she was in and out a lot or if she’d be at a meet or not be at a meet, it would be difficult for them,” Michael said.
“But once we made that decision I think they were able to settle into that new normal and embrace it and they’re all wanting to work hard and have a great year, so I would say yeah, things have settled down and they’re definitely getting used to the way we’re doing it now and I think we’re starting to see some positive results from that.”
While the team has moved through the rough start and is beginning to blossom, Tanya is doing well in her quest to get healthy.
“Tanya is doing great,” Michael said. “We’re getting more positive news, which is good from a medical standpoint. Still kind of working through a few things but definitely feel good about where she’s at that and the direction we’re going with her medical health issues.”
In the meantime, Michael will fill her role.
“It’s still weird,” he said. “It’s weird every time. I’m not comfortable with it, I’m looking forward to her return. It’s difficult but I know I have to step up there and take some leadership roles that she was always filling prior to this. So yeah, it is a little bit strange to me and I look forward to her return but right now the kids are adjusting well and we’re going to try to finish up with a great season.”
