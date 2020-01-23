Hampton on OSU sports: Football schedule in Beavers' favor

The 2020 Oregon State football schedule was released not long ago and it can’t get much better for a program looking for a breakout season.
The Beavers came close to landing a bowl berth in 2019, finishing 5-7 and losing three games by a total of seven points.
OSU has a prime opportunity to build on that season this fall. The Beavers have lost a few key players, but the coaches have been busy filling those spots via transfers and high school recruits.
Former Washington receiver Trey Lowe transferred as a preferred walk-on and the Beavers have added ex-Florida State receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison, who will be a top candidate to step in for Isaiah Hodgins.
The Beavers also received some good news when national tackles for loss leader Hamilcar Rashed Jr. announced his intention to return for his senior season at outside linebacker and defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner and outside linebacker Addison Gumbs were each granted an additional year of eligibility due to injuries.
We won’t see evidence of the level of improvement made by the Beavers until the season is well underway, but the schedule looks to be favorable overall.
The Beavers begin with a trip to Oklahoma State on Thursday, Sept 3. While a win might be a little too much to expect, the Beavers have a shot at a big start to the season in front of a national TV audience.
The Beavers have seven home games on the schedule and the next three are all in Corvallis.
First up is Colorado State on Sept. 12. The Beavers had a rough time in Fort Collins in 2017 when they fell 58-27 in the season-opener, but this time should be different with Smith at the helm and the game in Reser Stadium.
You have free articles remaining.
Portland State arrives on Sept. 19 and the Beavers should be able to handle the Vikings without too much trouble.
A 2-1 start would provide the perfect amount of momentum for the Pac-12 opener against Washington State. The returning Beavers will no doubt be ready to erase the memory of the tough loss in Pullman and the Cougars could still be finding their identity under new coach Nick Rolovich.
That leads into a two-game road trip with a stop at Arizona State and then a quick shot up to Seattle to take on Washington.
The Sun Devils will be tough in Tempe, but the Beavers will be capable of taking a win there. It will be much more difficult at Husky Stadium and the Beavers have not fared well against the Huskies in recent seasons.
Cal comes to Corvallis on Oct. 24 and a win here would be a good one for the Beavers, even after taking the upset in Berkeley last fall.
A trip to Stanford comes next and this could be interesting. Stanford struggled last fall and it remains to be seen if that was an anomaly or if David Shaw and the program just ran into a single-season snag.
UCLA in Corvallis in November? The Bruins don’t seem to care for the rain, especially at 40 degrees or so. The program has been struggling as well and if the Bruins are having another down year, this could be a game they don’t want to play at all.
If the late fall weather in the Willamette Valley is miserable for those living in Los Angeles, then Salt Lake City might be too much for the Beavers. A cold game against a very physical team will be a major challenge for OSU.
The Beavers finish the regular season with a home game against Arizona (always winnable) and then the Civil War. Where Oregon and Oregon State play is not typically highly relevant to the outcome, but it doesn’t hurt for the Beavers to have the Ducks in front of the Reser Stadium crowd for this one.
It’s way too early for a prediction, but the Beavers should be able to use the schedule as a springboard to a bowl berth.
Kevin Hampton can be reached at kevin.hampton@lee.net. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/hamptonkevin.