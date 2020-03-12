Hampton on OSU sports: Athletes hardest hit by decisions to cancel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fans who don’t have an investment in tickets or travel will no doubt miss watching their favorite teams, but these decisions have a much bigger impact on others.

Some people rely on sports events for their livelihood, whether they work security, concessions, event support or administration.

Then there are the players. A few days ago, members of the Oregon State women’s basketball team were looking forward to a possible top four seed and hosting two games of the NCAA tournament.

Now their season is over.

The OSU men won their final game of the season at the Pac-12 tournament, but were left without a shot at Oregon.

The Beavers gymnastics team had their final meet of the regular season canceled, which meant that eight athletes will have to go without their senior day ceremonies and will not be able to compete in the NCAAs.

“The end of an era cut short for too many of us,” Lacy Dagen posted on Twitter.

Said Madi Dagen in a Twitter post: “This all feels like a bad dream.”

All of OSU’s spring sports teams will go without a chance for championships.