Oregon State gymnast Kaitlyn Yanish was selected to the 2019 Pac-12 women’s gymnastics all-conference first team Tuesday by the conference.
Madi Dagen and Isis Lowery both were named to the second team.
Yanish, a sophomore from Chandler, Arizona, garnered first team honors on the floor exercise a year after earning second team status as a freshman. She wrapped up the regular season with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 9.935, good for fourth in the conference and is tied for 10th in the nation. She has twice been named as the Pac-12 specialist of the week this season.
In 2019, Yanish set a career-best with a 9.975 on the floor and has posted scores of 9.900 or better eight times and has secured eight event titles, including five on the floor.
Dagen, a freshman from Pleasanton, California, has been a mainstay in three lineups for the Beavers throughout 2019 and earned all-conference second team honors on the balance beam. She has hit all 31 of her routines this year and has career-bests of 9.925 on the beam and floor and 9.875 on the vault. She has registered scores of 9.900 or better on the beam five times this year and has four event wins, including three on the beam.
Lowery has been recognized with the first all-conference award of her career as a second-teamer on the floor. The junior from Melbourne, Australia has been a fan favorite on the floor since her arrival in Corvallis, but has also been in the uneven bars lineup throughout the season. In 2019, she raised her game by setting a personal-best of 9.950 on the floor, 9.900 on bars and 9.850 on the beam. Lowery has tallied marks of 9.90 or higher on the floor six times and has won three event titles on the apparatus.
The all-Conference first team consists of the top four all-around competitors, plus the top four competitors in each individual event, including ties, as determined by NQS after the Pac-12 Championships. The second team consists of the fifth through eighth place all-around competitors, plus the fifth through eighth place competitors in each individual event, including ties.