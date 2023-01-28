OSU gymnastics: Win over Rutgers was a team effort

Oregon State gymnastics coach Tanya Chaplin had a game plan for this weekend. The Beavers hosted Rutgers on Friday night and then traveled to face sixth-ranked UCLA in their Pac-12 Conference opener on Sunday.

Chaplin juggled her lineup Friday night, holding Jade Carey out of the floor and limiting her fellow all-arounder Madi Dagen to two events. Sydney Gonzales competed in the vault and the balance beam, but did not compete in the floor exercise.

The goal was to keep some of the veterans fresh for Sunday’s meet and to open up space in the lineup for the home fans at Gill Coliseum to see other gymnasts on the roster compete. Those fans were not disappointed as Oregon State set a new season-high team score in a 197.275 to 194.150 victory over Rutgers.

“We’ve been working toward having this opportunity to do it like this all year. We’ve told our athletes we want to be able to put in other athletes and the score doesn’t change. And that we could still have a great team score regardless of who we put in,” Chaplin said.

“So it was great to see, especially on floor. I think we had four people that we don’t normally have in the lineup and that haven’t been in the lineup, in competing tonight. They did a great job and I’m really, really proud of them.”

Fifth-year senior Kristina “Kiki” Peterson is one of the gymnasts who stepped up on Friday night, scoring 9.875 on the floor and 9.825 on the beam.

“It means the world. It just means that the coaches trust me and my teammates trust me.

“They put me up there for a reason and they know that I can hit, so I did exactly what they expected and it’s literally all I could ask for,” Peterson said.

This meet also gave junior Julia Melchert the opportunity to make her competitive debut at Gill Coliseum. She earned a score of 9.850 on her floor routine to close out the meet.

“She has a beautiful floor routine. It’s just getting her confidence to where she can do what we see in the gym every day and then put that out on the competitive floor. So I was happy for her that she finally put all of that on the competitive floor,” Chaplin said.

On the uneven parallel bars, Oregon State had three freshmen in the lineup. Ellie Weaver and Jennifer McMillan each scored 9.850 and Francesca Caso scored 9.825. Paced by Carey’s 9.950, the team scored an improved 49.275 in the event.

McMillan has earned a regular spot in the lineup on bars and Friday’s score was her personal best in the event.

“It’s been nothing like I’ve ever dreamed of,” McMillan said of her freshman season. “I came to college kind of with no expectations at all, so every step that I’ve taken has been a surprise and it’s been so much fun just being able to compete alongside people like Kiki and Madi Dagen and all the rest of the team.”

In all, 17 different gymnasts competed for Oregon State against Rutgers.

“It was definitely a team effort tonight and I think that means a lot to everyone on the team. Everyone contributed,” Chaplin said.

Sunday’s meet at UCLA is shaping up to be one of the best Pac-12 duals of the season. Oregon State has climbed to No. 16 in the rankings after a slow start and both teams feature high-profile Olympians in Carey and UCLA’s Jordan Chiles. Carey is ranked fourth nationally in the all-around and Chiles is ranked ninth.

So far this season, however, freshman Selena Harris has been UCLA’s most consistent performer. Harris is currently ranked third in the all-around and has swept the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for the first three weeks of the season.