OSU gymnastics: Three Beavers land Pac-12 honors

Three Oregon State gymnasts have been named to the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics All-Conference teams Friday by the conference. Madi Dagen received first team honors while Kaitlyn Yanish and Lacy Dagen earned honorable mention nods.

Madi Dagen landed first team honors on both the beam and the vault. The Pleasanton, Calif. Native wrapped up the regular season with a National Qualifying score of 9.925 (vault), good for second in the conference, and 9.913 (beam), good for fifth in the conference. Missing just one bars routine and one floor routine all year, She has been a regular competitor in all four lineups throughout the 2021 season.

Madi Dagen, now a three-time conference honoree on beam, matched her career-best 9.925 on beam twice and has posted scores of 9.90 or better five times, securing six event titles on the beam. She now has four all-conference nods after being named Pac-12 honorable mention on beam in 2020 and second team all-conference on beam in 2019.