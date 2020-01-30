OSU gymnastics: Tanya Chaplin taking a leave to focus on a medical issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a path to getting healthy, which is great, instead of a path of not and so it’s just a process we’re going to have to go through and she’s ready to do that right now as best we can.”

He said Tanya is doing well and not in pain.

“She just hasn’t felt well for a long time in terms of energy and a lot of other things,” he said.

The gymnasts were told of the decision earlier in the week. They were aware that Tanya was dealing with some health problems but did not know details until the meeting.

“We all definitely care more about her taking care of herself and her own health and everything,” senior Hallie Briscoe said. “And so I think we’re all handling it as we want to do this season for her and we really just want to stay strong for her and let her be able to have that peace that we’re going to be OK, that she can feel good about taking care of herself.”

Michael will step in for Tanya with assistant coach Brian Amato most likely taking on some additional duties. The Beavers are also looking at adding a temporary assistant coach.