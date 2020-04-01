OSU gymnastics: Tanya Chaplin returns to coaching duties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chaplin has been in constant communication with the athletes and let them know of her return when she made the decision.

With COVID-19 changing the way people interact, Chaplin has been using technology such as video conferencing to keep up with the gymnasts and coaching staff.

“We’re doing a lot of those meetings looking at what their needs are, making sure that they have the resources to be successful in school right now,” Chaplin said. “And then helping with the staff and getting the things done that we need to keep moving in the direction that we want to and hoping that at some point we’re ready and prepared when we get the opportunity to come back together as a community.”

A subject that has come up frequently in the last couple of weeks has been whether or not the gymnasts would get another season of eligibility.

On Monday the NCAA voted to approve an extra year for all springs sports athletes, but that did not include winter sports.

“We’ve been talking to (the gymnasts) throughout the process and explaining to them all the different things that the committee was going to be taking into consideration and one of the biggest challenges right now with winter sports was most of their sports seasons were completed,” Chaplin said.