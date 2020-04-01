OSU gymnastics: Tanya Chaplin returns to coaching duties

Tanya Chaplin has returned to full duty as Oregon State’s head gymnastics coach.
Chaplin missed most of the season after deciding to take a leave of absence to concentrate on some ongoing health issues.
“I was dealing with neuroendocrine tumors, taking care of those and some other health-related issues from that and other things,” Chaplin said.
Chaplin is still in the midst of the battle, but her health has improved significantly.
“It’s at a place where I can work and do what I need to do there,” she said.
Chaplin knew she was ready to make the call to come back to her regular position during the last week or so.
“I think the whole time that’s been my purpose is to get back as soon as I could, but a lot of it was just based on different things that I was trying to achieve with my health until it was in a good place that I could come back and not have to worry about flipping back and having to take more time,” Chaplin said.
“So it was kind of meeting those parameters and feeling like, OK, I can step back into what I can do for myself, my family and then for Oregon State and making sure that I was at the best of my abilities to do the job that I’ve been hired to do.”
You have free articles remaining.
Chaplin has been in constant communication with the athletes and let them know of her return when she made the decision.
With COVID-19 changing the way people interact, Chaplin has been using technology such as video conferencing to keep up with the gymnasts and coaching staff.
“We’re doing a lot of those meetings looking at what their needs are, making sure that they have the resources to be successful in school right now,” Chaplin said. “And then helping with the staff and getting the things done that we need to keep moving in the direction that we want to and hoping that at some point we’re ready and prepared when we get the opportunity to come back together as a community.”
A subject that has come up frequently in the last couple of weeks has been whether or not the gymnasts would get another season of eligibility.
On Monday the NCAA voted to approve an extra year for all springs sports athletes, but that did not include winter sports.
“We’ve been talking to (the gymnasts) throughout the process and explaining to them all the different things that the committee was going to be taking into consideration and one of the biggest challenges right now with winter sports was most of their sports seasons were completed,” Chaplin said.
The Beavers still had their senior day and the postseason to go.
“I think that’s the biggest challenge for them because it feels incomplete,” Chaplin said. “A few are in a position where they could possibly get a year back but some of them, because of plans that they had made for graduate school, are moving on anyway. There’s different experiences that different athletes are going through because some didn’t have that option and others did, which makes it easier for them to grapple with because it makes them feel like that’s a decision they made rather than feeling like someone made it for them.
“Obviously there’s a range of emotions and almost grief that they’re working through because of the realization that they won’t be doing the sport that they love is a challenge for them right now.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!