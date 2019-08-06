Oregon State signee Jade Carey is set to continue her pursuit of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games this week at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Carey, who won the vault title and finished second at the U.S. Classic three weeks ago, secured the silver medal on the floor exercise and a bronze on the vault at the 2018 U.S. Championships and was the 2017 silver medalist on vault and floor at World Championships, is one of 12 U.S. Senior National Team members competing among the 17 women competing in the senior division.
She is slated to compete on all four events beginning on the balance beam on Friday.
Carey signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Oregon State gymnastics program in November 2017. Carey deferred her enrollment in 2018-19 while training and competing on the international elite level as she has chased her Olympic dreams. She is expected to join the Beavers following the Olympics in time for the 2021 season.