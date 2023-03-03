The Oregon State gymnastics team is on a roll entering Saturday’s dual meet at Arizona State.

The team set a new program record last week at Stanford with a winning score of 198.075. It was the first time an Oregon State squad has scored 198 points in a meet.

“It is really exciting to see them bring everything together and have that type of competition at one meet. It was great to see. That’s what we’re continuing to work on each week. This group can get better and better and we have more we can do,” said head coach Tanya Chaplin. “It was nice that they capitalized on the opportunities they had and really made things come all the way through in one meet.”

While it is always nice to perform well in front of the home crowd at Gill Coliseum, it was gratifying for Chaplin that this team record was set on the road. There was no influence from the home fans or atmosphere on these scores as welcome as that might be..

“Definitely it’s nice to do that so it’s not like ‘Oh, they did that at home,’” Chaplin said.

Oregon State set a new school record on the balance beam, breaking a mark that was set a week ago in the home win over Arizona. On the floor routine, Oregon State’s score was tied for second-best in school history.

“I think floor really stepped up and really got to their landings. They were precise on their landings and really strong on their leaps and jumps and that made a big difference in that event,” Chaplin said. “I think we can still go after landings more on a few events. We’ve been working on that.”

Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey was recognized as the Pac-12 Conference gymnast of the week after tying her own program record in the all-around with a score of 39.875. This is the third week in a row Carey has won the honor and her sixth of the year.

Carey is now alone atop the national all-around rankings after sharing the top spot a week ago with Jordan Chiles of UCLA. Carey is No. 1 in the floor routine and tied for first in the vault. She is also tied for second on the beam and is seventh on the uneven parallel bars.

Despite its high score last week, Oregon State remains No. 11 in the national team rankings. The Beavers have climbed to the No. 3 spot on beam, are tied for sixth on the floor, 16th on vault and 18th on bars.

On Saturday, they will face No. 15 Arizona State. The Sun Devils have two gymnasts in the top 25 in the individual all-around rankings: Hannah Scharf (14th) and Emily White (24th).

“We know that ASU’s a great team and we’re going to have to bring our very best when we compete against them,” Chaplin said. “It’s like that week in and week out in our conference. It’ll be another good road test for us.”

With two weeks left in the regular season, No. 3 Utah is in first place in the Pac-12 dual meet standings with a record of 4-1-0 and 11-2 overall. Oregon State is in second at 3-0-2, 10-3-2.

A win over Arizona State on Saturday would set up a showdown between OSU and Utah on March 11 at Gill Coliseum. The program has been actively promoting that meet and there are currently fewer than 500 tickets remaining.