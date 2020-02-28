OSU gymnastics: Madi Dagen is making memories

Madi Dagen began the season with the goal of making the most of her final season with her sister Lacy on the Oregon State gymnastics team.
So far, Dagen has made it a memorable one and there’s more to go.
She established herself as a contributor as a freshman last year and has made significant strides in 2020.
“I think she’s really coming out of her shell this year,” Lacy Dagen said. “Last year she was like a standout freshman but I feel this year she’s really stepped into who Madi is and how she wants to compete and how she wants to present herself, which has been really cool to see. I’m really proud of her.”
Madi Dagen said she wasn’t sure what to expect out of her first year at OSU.
“I think last year was a lot of new experiences … and it went really well last year and it was super exciting,” she said. “I think last year was the most fun I’ve ever had in a gymnastics season before, so that just got me really excited for this year.
“I think coming into this year I was just like, don’t overthink anything, last year went well, do what you did last year and just be confident in yourself and make those memories again and have fun because I do my best when I’m having fun.”
Dagen was consistent on vault as a freshman, landing two 9.875s with a 9.850 and four 9.825s on the event.
She had a high score of 9.925 on floor but that was the only time she broke a 9.900. She had one 9.850 and four 9.825s and a 9.838 at the NCAA Championships.
Beam proved to be her best event last season. She had a best of 9.925 and hit 9.900 five times. She also had two 9.875s and a 9.863 at nationals.
Dagen has continued her success on the three events this season. Going into last weekend’s meet at California, she had a best of 9.900 on vault, scored two 9.875s and a 9.850 on floor and three 9.900s and a 9.850 on beam.
You have free articles remaining.
Then came a big performance at Cal as she finished with a 9.900 on floor, another 9.900 on beam and a 9.925 on vault.
The scores were even more meaningful coming in front of family that come in from the area. The Dagen sisters are from Pleasanton, California.
“I had a lot of family at Cal, which is exciting. I kind of just put everything in the past behind me and I focused on what I was doing there and lived in the moment and it was really exciting. It felt really good,” Dagen said.
“I think vault started it off really well. It wasn’t definite that I was doing the one and a half but I warmed it up really well. And so once that event started, once I got a good score on vault, I just felt really excited and carried it to the next events and carried it with my team and the energy of the team was really good. So that really helped.”
Oregon State acting head coach Michael Chaplin said Dagen is showing the potential he saw in her while she was being recruited.
“I felt that she was going to be a really good college gymnast and I think we’re starting to see more and more that she’s coming through,” Chaplin said.
“One of the things that I’ve said often about Madi is she’s generally a real fierce competitor. When it’s competition time, she gets it done. So it’s been a lot of fun to watch her continue to develop this year and have some really good meets and I think she’ll continue to do well for this program.”
Next year will be the first time Madi has been competing in gymnastics without Lacy.
She has had her older sister around to help as a fellow gymnast and with college life in general. They are roommates, so there’s rarely a day that passes without the two finding themselves in the same space.
“She has definitely been my biggest fan and I’ve been hers and I think we really build off of each other. We help each other in the gym and out of the gym and I’m there for her and she’s there for me and we kind of just work together really well,” Dagen said. “We’ve been doing gymnastics together for probably 18 years or something, a long time. So it’s weird to think about not doing it with her anymore, but I’m really proud of everything she’s done and everything she’s overcome and I’m excited to see where life takes her after this.”
Lacy is confident Madi will do just fine on her own.
She has noticed that Madi has been more independent as a gymnast and person.
“I feel like freshman year I was like, what is she going to do without me?” Lacy said. “But now, this year, I feel like she is going to be totally fine without me and I feel it’s going to be really cool for me to see how she grows with me not actually by her side in the gym because I’ll be in a different role. So I feel like she has done a really good job of setting herself up to just continuously grow every year and stand out by herself and not have me there to help her out.”