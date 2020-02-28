OSU gymnastics: Madi Dagen is making memories

Oregon State acting head coach Michael Chaplin said Dagen is showing the potential he saw in her while she was being recruited.

“I felt that she was going to be a really good college gymnast and I think we’re starting to see more and more that she’s coming through,” Chaplin said.

“One of the things that I’ve said often about Madi is she’s generally a real fierce competitor. When it’s competition time, she gets it done. So it’s been a lot of fun to watch her continue to develop this year and have some really good meets and I think she’ll continue to do well for this program.”

Next year will be the first time Madi has been competing in gymnastics without Lacy.

She has had her older sister around to help as a fellow gymnast and with college life in general. They are roommates, so there’s rarely a day that passes without the two finding themselves in the same space.