Former Oregon State gymnast Kaytianna McMillan has been hired to join the gymnastics staff at Seattle Pacific University as an assistant coach.
McMillan served as a volunteer assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at her alma mater in 2019, helping OSU to a sixth-place national finish at the NCAA Division I Championships.
McMillan graduated from Oregon State in 2017 with a degree in human development and family science with an option in human services and a minor in psychology.
McMillan competed for the Beavers from 2014-17 and was a finalist for the 2017 AAI Award, given annually to the top senior gymnast in the nation.
She hit 130 out of 135 routines in her career and won 40 event titles — tying for the seventh-most in OSU history. McMillan is one of nine gymnasts in OSU history to record a score of 9.90 or better on each apparatus during her career.
Her senior campaign was one of the most dominant seasons in program history, capped by a 9.90 performance on the floor exercise to tie for eighth in the session at nationals and secure second-team All-America honors.
The Pac-12 gymnast of the year earned 2017 all-conference first-team honors in the all-around and on the floor and second team on the vault. She won 26 events titles in 2017 and produced a 10.0 uneven bars routine on March 11. That was the first perfect score recorded by an OSU gymnast in 14 years.