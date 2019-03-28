Oregon State gymnast Kaitlyn Yanish has been named as a 2019 regular season All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Wednesday.
Yanish, from Chandler, Ariz., earned second team honors on the floor exercise for the second straight season. The sophomore wrapped up the regular season tied for 10th in the nation with a National Qualifying Score of 9.935. Yanish set a career-high with a 9.975 earlier this season against UCLA and has registered scores of 9.90 or better eight times in 2019. She garnered Pac-12 specialist of the week twice this season and has won eight event titles, including five on the floor.
This is the seventh year the WCGA has presented regular season All-America awards. The top eight gymnasts on each event and in the all-around ranked by RQS earn first team honors. The next eight (9-16) on each event and the all-around receive second team honors.