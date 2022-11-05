OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey wins vault title at World Championships

Jade Carey has added another gold medal to her collection. The Oregon State sophomore won the gold medal in the vault final Saturday at the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Great Britain.

Carey scored 14.750 on her first attempt, landing the difficult Cheng vault for the highest score in the competition. Carey then scored 14.300 for her double-twisting Yurchenko and her average of 14.516 earned her first individual gold medal at the World Championships.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

With the performance, Carey becomes one of just five American women to win gold medals in both Olympic and World Championships individual events, joining Shannon Miller, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson and Simone Biles. Carey also earned gold this week as a member of the United States squad which dominated the team standings. The U.S. claimed first place with 166.564 points. Great Britain earned silver with 163.363 and Canada bronze with 160.563.

Carey will close her competition in Liverpool with the women’s floor final set to begin at 9:08 a.m. PT Sunday. Carey will look to improve upon her score of 14.066 that earned her fifth in qualifications and a spot in the finals. All event finals will be streamed live on Peacock.

Carey has spent the year training for both her elite competitions with the US national team and for her second season with the Oregon State gymnastics team. The Beavers will welcome fans to Gill Coliseum for the annual Orange & Black exhibition on Dec. 10.