OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey sticking to her plan

She’s also taking classes at OSU from her home in Arizona for now. That will last until she gets through the Olympics next summer. Then the plan is to move to Corvallis to take classes and start practice with the Beavers.

Carey made the decision to go to Oregon State as a high school freshman and has stuck with her choice.

She has watched the team in action both in Arizona and in Corvallis and did take her official visit. She liked what she saw in Tanya and Michael Chaplin as coaches and people, and was taken by the Beavers’ team dynamic.

“When they’re competing you can just tell that they all want to do really good and they all want to help each other do the best that they can and if someone makes a mistake, it’s OK, like they just help that person and then they get right back up and keep going,” Carey said. “And the love they all show for each other, you can really tell. Like when watching them on TV or in person you can just tell that they want the best for each other.”

Carey grew up around gymnastics, hanging out in her parent’s gym. At first she spent her time running around the facility and playing, then she starting doing some basics and trampoline bouncing.