OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey leads all-around after first semifinal session

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Oregon State freshman Jade Carey posted the highest individual all-around score in the first semifinal session on Thursday at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Carey earned an overall score of 39.650. Lexy Ramler of Minnesota is currently in second place with a score of 39.6125.

Now those gymnasts must wait for the scores from the evening session on Thursday to see the final results.

Competing as an individual, Carey was paired with Oklahoma and went through each of the rotations with the Sooners. She started out on the vault and scored 9.8875.

Carey followed that up with her best routine of the day, scoring 9.9500 on the uneven parallel bars. At the conclusion of the first session, Carey was in a three-way tie for first place on bars with Ramler and Audrey Davis of Oklahoma.

Carey earned a mark of 9.9000 on the balance beam and finished her day on the floor routine, where she scored 9.9125.

The afternoon session included Oklahoma, Utah, Minnesota and Alabama in the team competition along with the individual qualifiers. Oklahoma and Utah took the top two spots and advanced to Saturday’s team finals.

Florida, Missouri, Auburn and Michigan will take part in the evening session along with individual qualifiers. The top two squads will advance to Saturday’s finals to determine the national team champion.

But the individual all-around as well as the four event titles are determined based solely on Thursday’s competition. Florida’s Trinity Thomas and Auburn’s Sunisa Lee are among the top contenders in the all-around who will be taking part in the evening session, which starts at 3 p.m. PDT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.