As she prepared for what she thought was going to be her final season, Oregon State gymnast Kristina Peterson was worried about the future.

It was the fall of 2021 and Peterson didn’t know how she was going to adapt to a life without gymnastics.

“My whole life has been gymnastics since the age of 4. I was so overwhelmed with what I’m going to do next,” Peterson said.

Because she was serving an internship at the time, Peterson arrived early one morning to work out at the team’s practice facility. She was still warming up and preparing to go through her floor routine with associate head coach Bryan Raschilla when she felt something go very wrong.

She had attempted a double pike, which is a straight-legged double back flip, when her Achilles tendon snapped.

“I was laying there and I knew it when it happened,” Peterson said. “I think I was more in shock than in pain. Everyone was like ‘What were the warning signs?’ I didn’t have any warning signs. All I can tell you is it just happened. There’s no other way to explain it.”

Peterson had surgery to repair the injury but she was forced to sit out the entire 2022 season. The problem that she had been worried about — her life without gymnastics — was her immediate reality.

Peterson said it was her faith that helped her get through this time.

“I kind of took that injury as God saying ‘slow down.’ Let’s take a second, maybe experience life outside of gymnastics this year,” Peterson said.

She had surgery and was able to attend that fall’s Orange & Black exhibition meet while wearing a recovery boot. After her immediate recovery from surgery, Peterson was able to come to the training facility every day and cheer on her teammates. She wouldn’t be allowed back on the training floor for months, but it was extremely important for her to maintain her connection to her teammates.

“I’d just spend my days here with the girls. This is my family, this is my community. I know these girls worry about me and I want to show them ‘I’m still here,’” Peterson said.

Oregon State head coach Tanya Chaplin had no doubt that Peterson could come back.

“We’ve had a number of athletes come back from Achilles. I knew she was capable because we’ve had athletes in the past come back and compete all-around,” Chaplin said. “But she doesn’t know that — we haven’t had that while she’s been here.”

Outside of gymnastics, Peterson had the opportunity to think about what she wanted to do next. She majored in child development and her initial career plan was to work in a medical setting as a child life specialist. These individuals serve as a liaison to young patients, explaining their conditions and treatments in an age-appropriate manner and providing support to help them through the process.

Peterson still has an interest in this field, but she came to realize that she first wants to serve in campus ministry. The campus ministers at Oregon State had a deep impact on her life and she wants to share in that experience.

After months of weight training she made a slow return to gymnastics. The uneven bars were first — minus landings — because there was no impact on her legs. That was followed by workouts on the balance beam and then finally the floor routine and vault.

She said Deb Graff, the team’s athletic trainer, helped her through the entire rehabilitation. Peterson said she is impatient by nature and Graff had to help her slow down and not rush the process and risk re-injury.

“She was a huge support for my mental health,” Peterson said.

Chaplin said one of the hardest parts of the recovery process is the period of time when the athlete is doing the hard work without getting any feedback about whether it’s going to be rewarded. For Peterson, that period was in the late summer and early fall of last year.

Chaplin said she could see Peterson pushing through the doubt. Fall training camp is hard for everyone and it’s especially hard when you’ve been away from the sport for nearly a year.

“You’re not just coming back from an injury, but what are falls like anyway? It’s all that hard work and trusting that if she put in the hard work, things would come together,” Chaplin said. “I think she has done a very good job of focusing in. I know there was some second-guessing herself at first in the fall, but she’s worked through that and worked hard to be in the position she’s in.”

For Peterson, this year’s Orange & Black exhibition was really meaningful. It was close to the one-year anniversary of her injury and it was her first opportunity to perform in front of the Oregon State fans.

“It felt so good to be back in the sport I’ve loved for so long,” Peterson said.

While the recovery was difficult, Peterson felt less stress in other ways. She was no longer consumed with worries about her post-gymnastics future.

“Coming into this year, I knew I had a set game plan … I’m going to do gymnastics and I won’t freak out (about) what’s coming after, because you know what, the life after, it’s going to be there,” Peterson said.

Peterson has been part of the lineup on the beam and floor routine for Oregon State this season. She has yet to match her previous career bests, but she’s getting close. She scored a 9.850 on the beam at the Beaver Quad meet and again at UCLA. She also scored a 9.875 on the floor routine at UCLA and in the home win over Rutgers.

“It’s huge. I know that, for me, I wasn’t expecting to be fully back on floor and beam. I knew that beam was going to be the event I was coming back on, but getting the opportunity to be back in lineup and competing for this team was the best feeling ever,” Peterson said.