OSU gymnastics: Happy homecoming for Harris

When the Oregon State gymnastics program made its schedule for 2023, Brown University was invited to be one of the teams to take part in the Beaver Quad Meet along with Denver and Sacramento State.

Head coach Tanya Chaplin didn’t know when the schedule was made that this would be a homecoming meet for former Oregon State gymnast Brittany Harris, who is now in her first year as the head coach at Brown.

Speaking after the four-team meet, which was won by Oregon State, Harris remembered her initial meeting with Tanya and Michael Chaplin. She knew immediately that Oregon State was the school she wanted to attend.

“Best decision I ever made,” said Harris, who grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Harris was introduced to the fans at Gill Coliseum during the meet and spent a long time lingering on the floor, reminiscing and taking pictures with her former coaches and other friends from her time at OSU.

“It’s a very proud moment to watch our athletes such as Brit,” Tanya Chaplin said. “I mean I’ve seen her through the recruiting process when she was in high school and now she’s grown up and to be able to watch her lead her own program here at Oregon State. It’s just magical to have them at the meet. We’re very, very proud of her.”

Harris was asked if there was any particular lesson she learned from Chaplin which she is now trying to impart to her athletes.

“I learned to believe in myself. That’s what I’m teaching to my athletes, no matter what,” Harris said. “They call me Hype Man Harris. I just want them to know no matter what they do in life, academically, athletically, believe and you can achieve it. Whatever you put your mind to, you can do it.”

Harris was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2013 and was part of the Oregon State teams which won conference championships in 2011 and 2013. Harris started her coaching career as a student assistant at OSU in 2015-16 and also served as a volunteer assistant coach in 2018.

She has quickly moved up in the coaching ranks, serving as an assistant for three years at Lindenwood University before taking over as head coach at Centenary College of Louisiana. After just one season at Centenary, Harris was named the head coach at Brown.

Harris said the goal of becoming a coach took shape while she was at Oregon State and the Chaplins played a key role in encouraging her to pursue it.

“When you have coaches like Tanya and Michael believe in you wholeheartedly as a person and as a student-athlete, you can do anything. I owe it all to them,” Harris said.

OSU cracks 197

Harris was pleased with her team’s performance on Saturday. Brown opened the year by scoring 191.225 last weekend against Yale and jumped up to 193.625 on Saturday at Gill Coliseum, placing third in the four-team meet.

Oregon State also posted its best score of the season, winning the meet with a score of 197.200.

“We’re seeing growth every week. Our team is young and they’re getting stronger and stronger every week, so it’s exciting to see that,” Chaplin said.

Jade Carey led the way by scoring 39.825 in the all-around, which is tied for the second-best score in program history. Carey holds all five of the top all-around scores for OSU gymnastics.

Saturday’s meet featured an especially strong performance by Oregon State on the balance beam, which is shaping up to be the team’s best apparatus this season. The Beavers had a team score of 49.525 in the event, with Carey scoring 9.950 and Sydney Gonzales close behind with a career-best score of 9.925.

Madi Dagen and Jenna Domingo each scored 9.900 and Kristina Peterson scored 9.850. The marks were so strong that the result the Beavers didn’t use — Lauren Letzsch’s 9.825 — was one of the top-10 scores of the meet in the event.

Oregon State was already ranked in the top 10 nationally on the balance beam entering Saturday’s meet and that ranking will go up when these results are included.