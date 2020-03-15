OSU gymnastics: Halli Briscoe is all business

“So it guides athletes through the recruiting process and compliance with NCAA rules,” she said. “And that one I’m just kind of doing customer discovery for right now.”

Briscoe graduated with an honors bachelor’s degree in business administration and entrepreneurship and is pursuing her MBA in organizational leadership, so the road she has taken in starting the businesses isn’t a big surprise, but it wasn’t what she envisioned.

As a gymnast, Briscoe was interested in owning and running a gym.

“I just got into business because that seemed natural and it would be a good degree if I wanted to do something like that,” she said. “But the summer after freshman year when I went to Ghana, Africa I actually visited another care center for previously trafficked children and I was like, this is what I want to do.”

Briscoe wrote her honors thesis as a nonprofit business plan for a care center for the children in Ghana.

Then the business opportunities popped up and her plans changed. At least for now.

“So that was what I wanted to do with my life’s work and I still would like to pursue that but I feel I can help a lot of people in these two areas, too, and that’s what I’m passionate about is helping people and creating a more equal world,” she said. “And so I’m going to pursue these and then hopefully start my nonprofit later.”

