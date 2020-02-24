OSU gymnastics: Future Beaver Carey wins two gold medals

MELBOURNE, Australia — Future Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey earned a pair of gold medals at the Melbourne World Cup, which concluded on Sunday.

The meet is the sixth of eight in the FIG individual World Cup series, which provide an additional route of qualifying to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Carey, who now has three wins each on the vault and floor exercise, leads the world cup rankings on both event and is nearly certain to earn an individual qualifying spot to the Olympics. Individuals who qualify through the World Cup series on any event are allowed to compete in the all-around.

Carey, from Phoenix, Arizona, signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Oregon State program in November 2017. She now has a maximum 90 points on the two events. On the vault, China’s Yu Linmin or Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade could still get to 90 points by winning World Cups in Baku, Azerbaijen, held March 12-15, and Doha, Qatar, held March 18-21. Yu would need to score higher than 14.900 and Andrade nearly as high in both meets to surpass Carey’s combined vault total (44.465) to win a tiebreaker.

On the floor exercise, Carey now has a 15-point lead over Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari and Lara Mori. Ferrari, Ukraine’s Anastasiia Bachynska and Brazil’s Jade Barbosa could get to 90 points.

Individual qualifications will become official in March after the last two World Cup qualifying events are complete.

