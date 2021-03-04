OSU gymnastics: Freshman Sydney Gonzales steps up for Beavers

Sydney Gonzales has a built-in support system for her freshman season with the Oregon State gymnastics team.
Sure, the Beavers are always striving to help each other out, but it has been all the more beneficial for Gonzales to have ready-made relationships with many of her teammates when she arrived in Corvallis for her first year at OSU.
That’s because Sydney’s older sister, Lexie, is on the team. Lexie has built friendships on the team through the past few seasons that Sydney has been able to share long before she took the competition floor for the Beavers.
“I would try to come up for at least one meet every season where I came just visiting my sister, seeing the team. I just loved coming up here,” Sydney Gonzales said.
“It did give me a lot of insight and my sister has been here to help me through anything so that’s been really helpful. Just coming up here was a really great opportunity to have a little bit of insight as to what competitions look like and my sister’s daily life, so that was really cool.”
Sydney already knew Savanna Force because she was a close friend of Lexie’s. Sydney enjoyed watching Force compete.
“She was just such an amazing athlete. She is a senior this year, so it’s pretty sad that it’s her last year, but soaking in all the memories and having fun with her has been great,” Sydney Gonzales said.
“All the other athletes were super welcoming and they definitely want to fill us in and just make us as comfortable as possible in the transition coming to OSU.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Gonzales got a very early start in the sport. She followed in the footsteps of her sister even back then and began at the age of 2.
When the sisters weren’t in gymnastics classes, they would pretend that they were running through routines in the gym or at home.
“When I was little I would try to imitate her and all the skills she was doing in the backyard,” Gonzales said. “We were gym rats for sure.”
Gonzales stayed in those footsteps as she got older and that road led her to Corvallis.
“When Lexie was looking at the school I started to begin the recruiting process of just looking into all the different schools and what they have to offer and I just really loved OSU,” Gonzales said. “So I think I decided pretty early on that it was definitely one of my top schools that I wanted to go to.”
Some freshman aren’t quite ready to get into one of OSU’s lineups, but Gonzales has made an immediate impact for the Beavers.
She has been a regular on vault and beam this season. She has a high score of 9.900 on beam, but has been consistently strong on vault with three 9.825s and a 9.850.
Gonzales’ contribution has been important for a team that was looking for lineup stability through the first half of the season.
“It’s just an amazing opportunity to be out there and to be able to compete, especially during these times. It’s just so great to be out there with such an amazing team that’s close-knit as a family and for me it’s an amazing opportunity to be in lineups as a freshman,” she said.
“I’m super proud that I’ve been able to hit my routines and just go out there with such confidence, especially with my teammates backing me up and my coaches just believing in me. It’s great.”