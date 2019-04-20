Four Oregon State gymnasts were awarded All-America honors by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.
Halli Briscoe, Mary Jacobsen, Maela Lazaro and Isis Lowery each achieved second team status through their performances at the NCAA Championships semifinals on Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
It was the first All-American award for all four.
Jacobsen, a senior, stuck her vault, a Kazamatsu layout with a full twist, to score 9.875 to tie for eighth in the semifinal on Friday.
Briscoe collected her award with a career-best 9.90 on the uneven bars. The junior from Dallas nailed her dismount in front of her hometown crowd earning 9.90s from all six judges to tie for sixth in the meet.
Lazaro, who hails from Aiea, Hawaii, finished sixth on the balance beam after maneuvering through a fantastic routine to score 9.8875.
Lowery, a junior from Melbourne, Australia, came through with a strong performance on the floor exercise. Her score of 9.90 was good for a tie for seventh.
This year’s award match the four All-America honors earned by the Beavers at the 2017 NCAA Championships.