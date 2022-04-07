OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

Immediately after the Oregon State gymnastics team was knocked out of the Seattle Regional in the semifinal round last Thursday, senior Madi Dagen could feel nothing but the weight of the loss. The team placed third in its four-team session by the slimmest of margins and did not advance to Saturday’s regional final.

“I was pretty devastated and heartbroken after that first day, especially with it ending so close to being able to go the second day,” Dagen said. “After Thursday’s competition, I was just beating myself up on what I could do better.”

After taking some time to look back at the team’s performance in Seattle and the season as a whole, Dagen sees things differently.

“After a season, you reflect on what you accomplished and I think that from where we started and where we ended, we have a lot to be proud of. Sometimes it’s hard to see the good things when you’re just bummed about not making it to the very end. But there is a lot to be proud of and grateful for,” Dagen said.

Looking at the scores from the regional, it is clear that Oregon State was a bit unlucky. Stanford, the team which took the Beavers’ place in the regional final, had to win a two-team dual on Wednesday night just to make it to Thursday’s semifinal. The Cardinal scored a 196.425 to defeat San Jose State and earn a spot in the semifinal.

In the Thursday session, Stanford scored much higher, posting a 197.450, which was just enough to hold off Oregon State, which scored a season-best 197.425. In Saturday’s four-team regional final, Stanford was fourth with a score of 197.250.

“It just shows that it really comes down to the last routine, the little pointed toe, the bent leg. As much as it’s frustrating that it came down to this last .025, we didn't give up. That’s something to be proud of,” Dagen said. “We were in a hard regional and we pretty much did everything we could and that’s all we can do.”

Freshman Lauren Letzsch competed in three events at the regional and had a strong meet. She scored a 9.800 on the vault, 9.850 on the balance beam and 9.900 on the floor routine.

Letzsch said that coming into the year she had no idea what to expect. She was working her way back into form after a couple of injuries and didn’t know what her role might be on the team.

“I was just excited to be here and see where the season was going to take me. At the beginning of the season, I really didn’t expect to be where I am today. But I’m very grateful for my coaches and all of the staff, to just see what I had in me. And kind of proud of myself that I was able to get out there and contribute to the team,” Letzsch said.

The season is not yet over for Oregon State’s star freshman, Jade Carey. The Olympic gold medalist won the individual all-around title at the Seattle Regional and will compete next week at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Carey scored a 39.850 in Seattle which is a new personal collegiate best and improves on her own Oregon State program record.

Carey ended the regular season as the top-ranked all-around gymnast in the country and she has won the all-around in every collegiate meet in which she has competed.

“I think everyone on the team is just so incredibly proud of her," Letzsch said. "What she’s done for the program and for the team this year has just been incredible. Seeing her just kind of flourish in college gymnastics has been really incredible to watch. I’m so excited to see her go to nationals next weekend and see what she can do."

Dagen also competed in the all-around at the Seattle Regional and placed fourth overall with a score of 39.500, one of her best scores of the season. Dagen has eligibility remaining and will return next season.

“I accomplished more than I ever thought possible. I didn’t ever see myself completing this bar routine in college. I think that just proved to myself that I'm capable of doing something like that,” Dagen said.

This week, Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin was honored as the Pac-12's coach of the year, the sixth time she has won the award and the first since 2011.

Letzsch said what makes Chaplin unique is the way she builds relationships with the gymnasts that are about more than just competition.

“To have someone who just cares about you, not only as a gymnast but as a person. And truly cares about where you want to go with your life and what you want to do even after gymnastics, has just been so eye-opening,” Letzsch said.

