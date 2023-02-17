When Oregon State gymnast Madi Dagen looks around the training room, she is amazed at the depth of talent in the program.

The team is getting contributions this season from a wide range of gymnasts and that was evident last Saturday when Oregon State posted a season-best score of 197.375 in a tie with California. The Golden Bears had just seven gymnasts compete in the meet, with five members of their team competing in all four events.

For Oregon State, only Jade Carey competed in the all-around while Dagen, Sydney Gonzales and Lauren Letzsch took part in three rotations. Overall, Oregon State had 14 different gymnasts compete.

“Everybody’s ready for anything, which is really cool," Dagen said. "The amount of people that we can warm up on floor this year is actually so crazy. Every year that I’ve been a part of, we’ve never been able to do that. Just having so many bodies ready to go, if needed, has been super helpful.”

The gymnastics regular season is a physical challenge with meets every weekend. Being able to spread the load among so many gymnasts should help the entire team be at its best for the Pac-12 Championships and the NCAA regionals.

Including so many team members shows the trust they have earned from coach Tanya Chaplin, who points out that the team’s lineup on uneven parallel bars is made up entirely of freshmen — Ellie Weaver, Francesca Caso and Jennifer McMillan — and sophomores — Carley Beeman, Natalie Briones and Carey.

“I think that our young athletes have really started to get more comfortable with their roles and college gymnastics and just competing at the NCAA level,” Chaplin said.

Against California, Weaver delivered a 9.825 on the bars to help the team post a season-high 49.350. Weaver said she did feel the pressure early in the season and credited Dagen and other team members for helping her through that time.

“We know how to handle the pressure a little bit better and since it’s consistently every week, we learn in the gym how to control what we can and keep it the same when we compete,” Weaver said.

Sharing that experience with other freshmen was also helpful.

“We definitely rely on each other. I would say that for the entire bar lineup we all rely on each other to do what they know how to do,” Weaver said.

The Beavers moved up to 12th this week in the national rankings. As a team, Oregon State is ranked fourth on beam, eighth on floor, 15th on the vault and 24th on bars.

Carey, who was named the Pac-12 Conference gymnast of the week for the fourth time this season, is ranked third in the all-around. She is No. 1 on vault, third on floor, tied for sixth on beam and 14th on bars.

The Beavers will host No. 26 Arizona at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Oregon State is 1-0-2 in its first three Pac-12 meets with four opponents left on the schedule, starting with the Wildcats.

“This is the last half of our regular season. It goes by so fast and we’re just looking at capitalizing and enjoying every moment to compete as a group,” Chaplin said.

After hosting the Wildcats, Oregon State will hit the road for meets at Stanford (Feb. 24) and Arizona State (March 4) before returning home to host Utah on March 11.