OSU gymnastics: Dagen not worried about slow start

Madi Dagen didn’t panic when she got off to a slow start this season.

The fifth-year senior gymnast scored well below her expectations in the all-around at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas, posting a score of 38.850. The following week she took a break from the uneven parallel bars at the Wasatch Classic and posted much better scores on the vault, the balance beam and the floor routine.

Last weekend at Oregon State’s home opener, Dagen was back in the all-around and scored 39.300, including a 9.900 on the beam and a 9.850 on the bars.

“Every meet I feel like it’s just getting back in the flow of things. I feel like every season I’m kind of like, ‘Oh, competing?’ And then I realize I actually enjoy competing and I know what I’m doing. This is my fifth year. So I think Saturday was a good day for everyone realizing how good we are,” Dagen said.

Oregon State dominated the Beaver Quad Meet at Gill Coliseum with a team score of 197.200.

In addition to getting back into competition mode, Dagen said Oregon State’s first two meets this season were a bit unusual. Both meets were on the road and both were held on elevated podiums. Podium meets are standard in the postseason, but are not typical in the regular season.

“I’ve never started a year two times on podium, so that was new for me too. Traveling is tiring, we were away both weekends, so I knew it would come together,” Dagen said. “Why start off perfect? That’s what I’ve been telling them, we just want a steady incline every weekend.”

Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin said Dagen made some changes to her routines before the Beaver Quad Meet, which is not unusual for this time of year.

“We eliminated some things and changed the structure of her (floor) routine so that would hopefully help her score a little higher,” Chaplin said. “She’s been good and open and receptive to making changes.”

Dagen said she removed one element from her beam routine which she didn’t really need. On the floor routine, she combined elements from two passes to create one pass. In addition to making the routine a bit simpler, that will also reduce the physical demand of that routine over the course of the season.

“It was definitely more tweaking than I’ve ever done the week of a meet,” Dagen said. “I think it was all for the better. It’s all stuff I’ve done before, so that was helpful. It wasn’t completely brand-new.”

As she was making these changes, Dagen was able to rely on advice from an assistant coach she knows well. Former OSU gymnast Lacy Dagen, Madi’s sister, has joined the OSU staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

Madi Dagen said it took a little bit of time to get used to having her sister in that role, but believes it is really helpful for her.

“At the end of the day, she knows what I need. She can give me a look at the meet or a fist bump ‘You’ve got this’ and I know she actually means it," Dagen said. "It’s just this relationship that I’m really grateful for. She’s my best friend but now my coach, too, which is cool.”

Carey honored again

Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey has been named the Pac-12 Conference's gymnast of the week for the second week in a row. Carey won the all-around at the Beaver Quad Meet with a score of 39.825, which matched the top all-around score in the country this week.

Carey is currently ranked fourth in the nation in the all-around. In the individual events, she is ranked first in the vault, and is tied for third in the floor routine.

As a team, Oregon State is ranked 16th overall. The Beavers are ranked fifth on the balance beam and are tied for ninth on the floor and are tied for 13th on the vault.

What’s next

The Beavers have a very busy weekend ahead. Oregon State will host Rutgers at 7 p.m. Friday and then travel to open their Pac-12 schedule at No. 6 UCLA at 3 p.m. Sunday. The meet against the Bruins will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Associate head coach Michael Chaplin said this weekend will be good preparation for the postseason.

“It’s a tricky weekend but it’s good in some respects," he said. "To have two meets in one weekend is something we’ll do in postseason. We won’t have a travel day, but you do still have a day in-between at regionals. Being able to handle that situation is a good test for the team. It’s a good experience for them."