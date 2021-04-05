OSU gymnastics: Dagen advances to nationals

Oregon State junior gymnast Madi Dagen has advanced to the NCAA Championships as an individual on the vault.

This marks the 14th time in 15 championships that Oregon State will be represented at the NCAA Championships. The Beavers have qualified as a team for 11 of the last 15 national competitions, including the most recent event in 2019. While OSU did not qualify as a team 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018, at least two gymnasts qualified on their own merit in three of the four years.

Individual qualifiers are the top all-around competitors and the top event specialist on each event from each regional who are not on an advancing team. Dagen finished third overall in the vault with the first-place finisher going with her team (Minnesota) and the second-place finisher competing in the all-around.

The NCAA Championships are on April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas. Dagen will compete in the second semifinal at 3 p.m. on April 16. The junior will compete on vault in the third rotation.

