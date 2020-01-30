OSU gymnastics: Coach Tanya Chaplin taking leave of absence

Oregon State head gymnastics coach Tanya Chaplin will take an indefinite leave of absence due to health-related issues effective immediately, Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Thursday.

“It is difficult to step away for a period of time, but it is the best way to continue what I love to do in the future, and that is coaching,” Chaplin said in a statement released by the school. “I’d like to thank Scott Barnes, Marianne Vydra, my team and staff for their support throughout this process. I know the program is in good hands while I focus my energy on healing. I look forward to supporting this team, along with Beaver Nation, in every way I can while I’m away.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Added Barnes: “The entire OSU administration is here to support coach Tanya Chaplin. I’m confident the team will continue to thrive while representing Tanya in her absence, and we look forward to her returning to the team in the near future.”

Associate head coach Michael Chaplin will fill in as the acting head coach during his wife’s absence. He led the squad this year at the season-opening Critique Classic on Jan. 3 and again last weekend at Arizona. He also directed the team in a meet at Boise State in 1999.

The No. 25 Beavers are home this Sunday at 1 p.m. against Stanford for the annual DAM Cancer meet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0