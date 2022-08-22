OSU gymnastics: Carey wins vault at U.S. championships

Jade Carey made a successful return to elite competition over the weekend, winning the vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which were held in Tampa, Florida.

Committing to elite competition meant there would be little time off this summer for the Oregon State gymnast, who has had a very eventful year. After winning the gold medal with her floor routine at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, she joined several of her fellow Olympians on a national exhibition tour.

Carey then had a historically successful freshman season at Oregon State. She finished the regular season as the No. 1 all-around gymnast in the NCAA rankings, won 11 all-around titles — including wins at the Pac-12 championships and the NCAA Seattle Regional — and claimed 47 total event titles.

Carey also rewrote the Oregon State gymnastics record book as she recorded nine of the top 10 individual all-around scores in program history.

Late in the collegiate season she announced her intention to resume training and competing at the elite level. She reassured potentially anxious Oregon State fans that this is an addition to her schedule and will not impact her return for her sophomore season with the program.

Carey was not the only collegian to resume her elite career at the U.S. championships. UCLA’s Jordan Chiles also took part in the competition and finished third in the all-around standings.

Konnor McClain took first with a score of 112.75, followed by Shilese Jones (112.0), Chiles (111.9), Kayla DiCello (110.95), Carey (110.9), Skye Blakely (109.3) and Lexi Zeiss (106.5).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In addition to winning vault at the U.S. championships, Carey also placed second in the floor with a score of 27.9. Jones won the event with a score of 28.35.

The United States will put together a five-person team to take part in the world championships, which will begin Oct. 29, in Liverpool, England. The U.S. team will be announced in mid-October.