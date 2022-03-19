OSU gymnastics: Carey wins all-around title at Pac-12 championships

Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey won the individual all-around title on Saturday night at the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships in West Valley City, Utah.

Carey’s performance helped the Beavers to a third-place finish in the team standings. Utah won the team title with a score of 198.000. California was second with a total of 197.425 and Oregon State posted a score of 197.250.

In addition to winning the all-around title, Carey tied for first place on the floor routine with a score of 9.950. Utah’s Grace McCallum, Carey’s Olympic teammate, also scored 9.950.

Oregon State’s Madi Dagen placed fourth in the all-around with a score of 39.450. McCallum was second with a score of 39.675 and her teammate Maile O’Keefe was third (39.500).

Winning the all-around title capped an eventful day for Carey. Prior to the meet, the Pac-12 announced that Carey had been voted gymnast of the year and freshman of the year by the coaches.

Carey is now a perfect 10 for 10 winning the all-around in her career at Oregon State.

Oregon State head coach Tanya Chaplin was voted coach of the year, an award she has now received five times.

The Beavers started strong on Saturday night with a score of 49.450 on the balance beam to lead after the first rotation. Carey tied for second on the beam with a score of 9.950. Dagen and Lauren Letzsch tied for sixth with scores of 9.900.

Oregon State followed up with a score of 49.350 on the floor routine. Dagen’s 9.875 was good for a share of seventh place. Utah took over the team points lead after this rotation while the Beavers were tied with California for second.

Oregon State scored 49.275 on the vault, led by Carey’s 9.900, which tied for second. Dagen’s 9.875 put her in a tie for fourth and Kaitlin Garcia’s 9.850 earned her a share of seventh place.

Utah extended its lead after the third rotation while California took a slight lead over Oregon State in the battle for second place.

Oregon State finished up on the uneven parallel bars with a score of 49.175. Carey led the way with a 9.925, which again tied for second. Carley Beeman tied for ninth with a score of 9.850.

UCLA posted the best score in the afternoon session with a 196.950. The Bruins finished in fourth place overall, passing Arizona State, which scored 196.675 in the night session. The other teams in the afternoon session were Washington (196.400), Arizona (196.362) and Stanford (196.000).

Next up for Oregon State is a trip to one of the four NCAA regional competitions, which will be held March 30 through April 2. The Beavers are assured of a regional bid but will not know which regional they will attend until the selections are announced at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

