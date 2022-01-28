OSU gymnastics: Carey to lead Beavers against Golden Bears

After two strong performances at home to open the season, the 14th-ranked Oregon State gymnastics team will face a tough test on Saturday at No. 11 California.

The Beavers (4-0) have been sparked by the collegiate debut of Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, who set the program record in the all-around on Sunday in a three-way meet with UCLA and UC Davis.

Carey has made the transition to collegiate gymnastics seem easy but she said there is a different kind of pressure at Oregon State than she felt previously.

“It’s definitely different than elite. I feel almost more nervous because I want to do so well for my team, not just for myself,” Carey said.

That pressure hasn’t in any way diminished her enthusiasm for being part of the team.

“I’m having the time of my life,” Carey said, and teammate Madi Dagen confirmed Carey's statement.

“She said that last meet was the most fun she’d ever had doing gymnastics, so I think she’s having fun,” Dagen said.

The Beavers are averaging a team score of 196.275 through two meets, with a top score of 197.000. California is three spots higher in the rankings based on an average team score of 196.500. But the Golden Bears’ best score is 196.675, which is lower than what Oregon State posted on Sunday. That should make for an intense competition on Saturday.

Carey has quickly climbed to the top of the NCAA all-around standings, while California is led by Andi Li, who is ranked 19th. But the Golden Bears are deep, with Maya Bordas tied for 20th and Nevaeh DeSouza tied for 27th in the country.

Dagen is next in the national all-around standings for Oregon State, tied for 74th.

In the individual event rankings, Carey is ninth on the vault, tied for first on uneven parallel bars, tied for fourth on beam, and eighth on the floor exercise. Teammate Jenna Domingo is 10th in the nation on the balance beam.

The beam has been the Beavers’ strongest part of the rotation early in the season as Oregon State is fifth in the team rankings. Freshman Lauren Letzsch has quickly established herself as a contributor, scoring a 9.825 last weekend.

Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin likes the team’s mental approach. She said the team performs with enthusiasm and embraces the opportunity to perform in front of fans, which has been missing for so long.

“This team is really, really great with that. They make the most out of every opportunity. They’re hungry. They're going to fight for things and I was really pleased to see that,” Chaplin said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State has dominated the series with California with a record of 93-9, but the Golden Bears have won the last two meets.

Oregon State will return home for a dual meet with Arizona State on Feb. 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.