OSU gymnastics: Carey to compete for all-around title

In one season, Jade Carey has rewritten the record book for Oregon State gymnastics.

The gold medalist in the floor routine at the Tokyo Olympics has competed in 11 meets during her freshman year. In those meets she has recorded nine of the top 10 all-around scores in program history, including all of the top six.

Carey set a new program high of 39.850 in the all-around at the Seattle Regional. Coming into this year, the school record of 39.750 was held by Chari Knight, who earned that score in a meet on Jan. 29, 1993. That score is now tied with two of Carey’s performances this season for seventh place on the all-time list.

To look at Carey’s dominance and consistency in a different way, Knight had been the only gymnast in Oregon State history to score 39.700 or better in the all-around. Carey has failed to reach that mark just once and that was in her collegiate debut.

Carey insists she had no idea she would achieve this level of consistent success in her first collegiate season.

“I didn’t really know what to expect coming into this season and I honestly didn’t expect to be doing this well," she said. "I knew it would be different, but it’s just surprised me that I’ve been able to do the all-around every single weekend and do as well as I have been.”

Carey has one meet left in her record-setting freshman year. She will represent Oregon State this week at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Carey will take part in the first session Thursday afternoon. That will be her only opportunity to compete and the four individual event titles and the all-around championship will be determined by the scores in that day’s afternoon and evening sessions.

Gymnasts such as Carey who are competing as individuals are paired with a team for the rotations and she has been matched with Oklahoma. The Sooners took second place last year and have won the title three times since 2016.

“I’m feeling really good about it. I’m excited to go to my first NCAA nationals and just experience everything,” Carey said. “I’m excited to be with Oklahoma. I feel like they’re a good fit for me and I know a lot of those girls, so it will be fun to reunite with them. I really just want to go and just do my normal gymnastics and stay in the moment and have a lot of fun.”

It is not only the Oklahoma gymnasts Carey knows. Her Olympic teammates Sunisa Lee (Auburn), Jordan Chiles (UCLA), and Grace McCallum (Utah) will all be competing in Fort Worth. Auburn and Utah qualified as teams by placing in the top two at their respective regionals.

Carey (all-around) and Chiles (uneven parallel bars and floor routine) qualified as individuals.

“That’s really cool to have four of the six of us competing in college and all at nationals. The four of us haven’t all been together since the Olympics," Carey said. "So it will be really fun to just get back together and catch up and see everyone compete. I know we’ll all be rooting for each other, so it will be really fun to watch and see how everyone does.”

The individual all-around competition will be an Olympic showcase. Carey ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in the country in the all-around with Lee ranked second and McCallum sixth.

Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin has been to the national meet on many occasions, sometimes with the full squad and sometimes with individual competitors. Last year, Madi Dagen represented Oregon State at nationals in the vault.

“It’s definitely different,” Chaplin said of competing as an individual. “You’re used to having your team there and you have your warmup and there’s just things the team does that are going to change a bit. However, Jade has competed as an individual all over the world and she’s used to that.”

Carey is also familiar with the venue. The championships are being held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and Carey has taken part in an elite-level competition there in the past. Carey also performed in this arena last fall during the post-Olympics national exhibition tour.

Because there is a unique group of elite gymnasts competing for the all-around title, one might think Carey could add more difficulty to her routines in order to gain an advantage. But Chaplin said that isn’t possible because all four of Carey’s routines already begin with a 10.0 starting value. She could add or change individual elements, but it wouldn’t increase her scoring potential.

The all-around title will come down to each gymnast’s execution of the routines they have been performing all season. Chaplin said that is what Carey has been working on since the regional.

“It’s just really all the small details and trusting yourself and where she needs to be patient and breath and absorb landings, that type of stuff," Chaplin said. "It’s really small stuff getting her ready because she’s been phenomenal all year. Just making sure she trusts that all the way through."

