OSU gymnastics: Carey adapts quickly to collegiate routine

Jade Carey did not take very long to adapt to collegiate gymnastics.

The Olympic gold medalist set the Oregon State program record in the all-around (39.800) in just her second meet. In last week’s dual meet at No. 11 California, Carey posted the second-best all-around score in school history (39.775).

But unlike her previous experience as an elite gymnast, in which top competitions are spaced months apart, the Oregon State season is just getting started. The 13th-ranked Beavers will compete in nine regular season competitions before the Pac-12 championships.

Oregon State associate head coach Michael Chaplin said Carey is not the only gymnast on the team who is facing this schedule for the first time.

“The college season is much different, not only for Jade but for any young gymnast that comes to this level. A club gymnast might compete twice a month,” Chaplin said.

Chaplin said part of what has made this transition easier for Carey is that competing at the collegiate level was her dream before she became a star at the elite level and became a core member of the US Olympic team.

“She’s always been excited about college gymnastics. I think that really helps her adjust to what we do in college, competing every weekend. She knows the rigors of ‘You compete every single week in and week out,’” Chaplin said. “She’s an extraordinary talent and she’s also super competitive and wants to be her best at whatever she does.”

The coaching staff is very aware of the danger of overworking Carey too early in the season. She has won the all-around in all three of her collegiate meets and has won outright or shared first place in every event in which she has entered. After three meets, she is ranked second in the nation in the all-around with an average score of 39.742.

Lexy Ramler of Minnesota is No. 1 with an average of 39.763, and Carey’s Olympic teammate, Sunisa Lee, who is competing for Auburn, has taken part in one all-around and is ranked third at 39.700.

But the coaches may reduce Carey’s workload at times during the regular season to ensure that she is fresh for the big meets at the end of the season. They can also work with her to adjust her routines as necessary.

“We can take her skill set, she has so many skills, and put together routines that she can manage pretty well. They’re not nearly as difficult, obviously, as her elite Olympic-level routines, but they don’t have to be at the collegiate level,” Chaplin said.

The Beavers have a large freshman class in addition to Carey, and two of those freshmen are also off to strong starts: Phoebe Jakubczyk of the United Kingdom and Lauren Letzsch of Golden, Colorado.

“(Phoebe) is dynamite and doing really, really well for us on bar and beam right now and pushing the other two lineups. You might see her do all-around,” Chaplin said. “Lauren Letzsch is the other freshman who is really standing out and people are going to watch her excel as the season goes by.”

Oregon State is also getting good scores from its senior leaders.

“Madi Dagen, she’s having a great senior year,” Chaplin said. “Kaitlyn Yanish is putting up big numbers for us on floor and vault this year, and is working on upgrades on bars. And, obviously, a good, solid backup on beam for us.”

The Beavers won their first two home meets, both of them three-team events. They dropped last week’s meet at California, due partly to unexpected struggles on the beam.

“Beam is probably one of our best events and has been really consistent. That’s a learning experience there and we’ll definitely grow from that and get better,” Chaplin said.

On Saturday night, Oregon State will host No. 21 Arizona State. Oregon State drew a crowd of 2,719 to its season-opening home meet and 4,736 for its second meet.

The program sold 500 new season tickets prior to the start of the season and reserved seats were sold out for the UCLA meet. Reserved premium seating for all of the remaining home meets is selling quickly and is expected to be sold out. But general admission tickets are still available.

“Beaver gymnastics fans or just general fans of Oregon State athletics, if they come out, they’re going to see something special and I hope they get a chance to come and see this live in Gill Coliseum,” Chaplin said.

