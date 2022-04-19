OSU gymnastics: Carey a finalist for Honda Sport Award

Oregon State freshman Jade Carey is one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics.

The award is presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards in 12 NCAA sports. The winner of each individual sport's award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2022 Honda Cup. The finalists were selected by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

Carey joins Sunisa Lee (Auburn), Lexy Ramler (Minnesota) and Trinity Thomas (Florida) as nominees for gymnastics this year.

Carey won 48 individual titles this season, including 11 all-around titles, and holds nine of the top 10 all-around scores in Oregon State gymnastics history. She received three perfect 10s this season and had just three scores below 9.900. She finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the all-around and won the Seattle Regional with a program-record score of 39.850.

Also on Tuesday it was announced that Carey had been named the Gymnast of the Year by College Gym News. This award is based on regular season performance only and recognizes the gymnast's contributions to her team throughout the entire season.

In its announcement, College Gym News stated: "Carey had an unmatched year and will go down in the record books as arguably the most dominant freshman ever."

