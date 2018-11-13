The Oregon State gymnastics team will hold the annual Orange and Black Exhibition in Gill Coliseum this Thursday at 7 p.m.
Admission is free and the team will sign autographs following the event.
“We are looking forward to performing in Gill Coliseum,” OSU coach Tanya Chaplin said. “It is always a fun evening for the athletes to get their first opportunity to exhibition in front of fans in their home venue. We still have two months before our first competition in January but this is an important step in our process each year.
“We don’t have many opportunities to compete in a large venue before the start of the season, so the opportunity to be in Gill gives us this important experience we cannot replicate at any other time.”
The format, as in years past, will feature two squad – Team Orange and Team Black – with gymnasts competing head-to-head on each event. After each pairing, guest judges will determine the winner and points will be awarded accordingly. Three to four pairings are expected on each event.
The panel of guest judges at each event will include media members that regularly cover Oregon State Athletics, OSU coaches and administrators and Oregon State student-athletes. The exhibition will be emceed by Oregon State public address announcer Brian Brooks and will include interaction with the judges between exhibitions.
The gymnastics team officially opens its season Sunday, Jan. 13, when the Beavers travel to Illinois to face Kentucky, Lindenwood and the host Illini. OSU hosts its home opener the following Saturday, Jan. 19, when Utah visits Corvallis.
All-American Kaitlyn Yanish along with seniors Mariana Colussi-Pelaez, Mary Jacobsen and McKenna Singley are expected to lead a team that includes 15 letterwinners and returns 22 out of 24 routines from last year’s lineup. In addition, four freshmen — Leah Bivrell, Madi Dagen, Alex McClung and Kristina Peterson — joined the program in the fall and will compete their own spots in the lineup.