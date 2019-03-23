WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The No. 14 Oregon State gymnastics team finished third at Pac-12 Championships on Saturday before a crowd of 8,621 at the Maverik Center.
The Beavers overcame counting a fall in the opening rotation to fight back throughout the course of the meet to finish third in the session and overall in the final rotation.
UCLA, ranked No. 2 in the nation entering the meet, won the conference title for the second year in a row with a score of 198.400.
“I’m proud of how the team fought back from a rough start,” coach Tanya Chaplin said. “It really was impressive to come back to finish third after counting a fall. They showed resilience and did a nice job of focusing on the moment. We really had some nice routines tonight.”
Beginning the meet on the balance beam, OSU quickly found itself in a hole. McKenna Singley led off for the Beavers with a 9.850, tying her season-best. However, the following two routines were missed before freshman Madi Dagen corrected course for the Beavers with a 9.900 routine. Maela Lazaro followed with a 9.900 of her own and Sabrina Gill closed the rotation with a 9.800.
Trailing third-place California 49.175-48.600 and Utah, which held the lead at 49.575, OSU moved to its strongest event, the floor exercise. Madi Dagen led off with a 9.825 and Mary Jacobsen followed by tying her career high with a 9.900. Isis Lowery led the squad with a 9.950 to tie her career best. while Singley added a 9.900 and Savanna Force scored 9.850 to help the Beavers to a 49.425 on the event.
Having closed the gap on Cal to 98.200-98.025, Oregon State moved to the vault. OSU continued to pick up momentum in the third rotation posting its second-highest vault score of the season with a 49.225. Jacobsen landed a 9.900 in the anchor spot to lead the Beavers. Lena Greene and Kaitlyn Yanish each had scores of 9.850 and Singley scored a 9.825.
Still trailing the Bears for third place, 147.575-147.250, the Beavers moved to the uneven bars where they proceeded to post a season-best 49.350 on the event. Lowery and Mariana Colussi-Pelaez each tied their career highs with scores of 9.900 to lead the Beavers. Jacobsen tied her season best with a 9.875 and Halli Briscoe added a score of 9.850 as OSU finally passed Cal for third.
“We’ll look forward to maximizing our training during spring break and look forward to hosting regionals in a couple weeks,” Chaplin said.