OSU gymnastics: Beavers take step forward in win against Washington

“I feel like every week we’re going to make huge improvements and it’s just going to be one step closer to what we want to be and to what we can do,” Yanish said. “It’s a really young team. There’s a lot of inexperience on this team, so I feel like meet after meet it’s going to be more experience under the freshmen and sophomores. And really, this week there was so much work put into the gym. We know what we need to work on, it’s just a matter of time getting those thing incorporated into our routines.”

Jane Poniewaz led off vault with a solid performance with just a small hop on the landing and scored a 9.825, a good result after scoring a 9.600 against the Broncos.

Peterson followed with a 9.725, Bird had to take a step on the landing of her Yurchenko full and scored a 9.775, Yanish came up with a 9.825 and Sydney Gonzales finished with a 9.850 to set up anchor Dagen.

Dagen came through, sticking her landing without even the slightest wobble and was rewarded with a 9.950 to win the event.