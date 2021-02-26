OSU gymnastics: Beavers take on No. 13 UCLA

The Oregon State gymnastics team is looking to keep momentum going from last week’s effort against California.

The Beavers hit a season-best 196.200 in the meet and have plenty of room to build from there.

OSU stayed consistent on vault, beam and floor while getting through the bars lineup without a major miscue. That was the key for the Beavers, who had to count falls on the event in every previous event this season.

The Beavers have a shot to improve Saturday when they take the competition floor at No. 13 UCLA.

A win would most likely mean a big score and even a loss could bring improvement if the Beavers are able to hit their routines.

Madi Dagen has been strong all season for OSU, with top scores of 9.900 on beam and floor and a best of 9.950 on vault.

Kristina Peterson and Kayla Bird have also come up big for the Beavers. Peterson has a best of 9.875 on floor and scored a 9.925 while leading off on beam last week against Cal. She also has a 9.800 on vault.

Bird has been steady with a best of 9.775 on vault, 9.800 on beam, 9.850 on bars and 9.900 on floor.