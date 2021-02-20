OSU gymnastics: Beavers take on Cal

The Oregon State gymnastics team is back in action Sunday after missing a week due to a cancelled meet.

The Beavers, who will take on No. 13 California at Gill Coliseum, were to compete against Arizona on Feb. 13 but the Wildcats were unable to make the trip due to COVID-19 protocols.

That left OSU with what amounted to a bye week. Not the best situation, but it does have advantages.

It enabled the Beavers to heal up some from the wear and tear of the season and also provided some extra time to focus on areas that need polishing.

OSU is coming off a 195.250-194.050 win against Washington in which the Beavers once again struggled on bars but were solid on vault, beam and floor.

Kaitlyn Yanish continued to produce consistently strong scores on floor with a 9.900. She is ranked ninth nationally on the event. Yanish also had a 9.825 on vault.

Madi Dagen added a 9.875 on floor and a 9.875 on beam but had her first slip up of the season on vault and had to settle for a 9.500.

Lacy Dagen was back in action for the first time in 2021 and wound up winning vault with a 9.850.

The Beavers face a big test in California.