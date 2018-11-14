Three athletes submitted their national letters of intent to join the Oregon State gymnastics program for the 2019-20 season, head coach Tanya Chaplin announced on Wednesday.
The 2019 recruiting class consists of Kayla Bird (Chandler, Ariz. / Arizona Dynamics), Jenna Domingo (Honolulu, Hawai’i / Hawaiian Island Twisters Gymnastics) and Jane Poniewaz (Henderson, Nev. / Gymcats Gymnastics).
“I am proud to announce the 2019 signing class,” Chaplin said. “All three of these women have consistently demonstrated competitive success at the Junior Olympic National Championship level while maintaining academic excellence in the classroom. This class will add immediate depth and strength to every event next season. We look forward to these student-athletes joining us on campus next summer.”
Kayla Bird, the daughter of James and Lori Bird, is a two-time J.O. national qualifier. In 2018, she finished eighth on the uneven bars and 12th in the all-around at J.O. National Championships. In addition, she finished second in the all-around at Region 1 Championships garnering second on the balance beam, third on bars and fourth on the vault. She swept the Arizona State Championships with first place finishes on all four events and the all-around en route to earning 2018 Arizona Level 10 Gymnast of the Year honors. She was also the Region 1 vault champion in 2017.
She is coached by Michelle Strang, Kim Graves and Jessica Wolf at Arizona Dynamics, the same gym as current OSU gymnast and All-American Kaitlyn Yanish.
Jenna Domingo, the daughter of Jeremy and Rochelle Domingo, is the reigning Gymnast of the Year from the state of Hawai’i. Domingo earned a 13th place finish in the all-around at J.O. Nationals in 2018 adding a fourth place finish on the bars and was 14th on the beam. She also earned gold on the bars, beam and floor exercise as well as in the all-around at the Region 2 Championships this year.
Domingo trains at Hawaiian Island Twisters Gymnastics under Joe Rapp, Joel Shugart and Christine Dorrepaal.
Jane Poniewaz, the daughter of Jim and Carrie Poniewaz, is a two-time J.O. National Championship qualifier. Poniewaz finished 16th in the all-around at nationals in 2018 with an 11th place finish on bars and 12th on beam. She also earned a fourth place finish in the all-around at Region 1 Championships with a bronze finish on vault and bars and sixth on floor and she swept the Nevada State Championships with first place finishes on all four events plus the all-around.
Poniewaz trains at Gymcats Gymnastics, the same gym former OSU All-American Dani Dessaints hailed from, under coaches Cassie Rice and Jill Preston.