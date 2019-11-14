The Oregon State gymnastics program has added four athletes for the 2020-21 season, coach Tanya Chaplin announced on Thursday.
The 2020 recruiting class consists of Sydney Gonzales (Newport Beach, California/Wildfire Gymnastics); Kaitlyn Hoiland (Kent, Washington/Hart’s Gymnastics Center), Anna Yeates (Roseville, California/Byers Gymnastics Center, Roseville) and Ariana Young (San Mateo, California/San Mateo Gymnastics).
“We are very excited about this wonderful group of young women that will join our program in the fall,” Chaplin said. “They are excellent students, strong competitors and great teammates. They have all demonstrated the ability to work through difficult challenges and overcome obstacles during their club gymnastics career. This talented group will help to continue the legacy and excellence of Oregon State Gymnastics.”
Sydney Gonzales, the younger sister of current OSU junior Lexie Gonzales, is a two-time Junior Olympic national championships qualifier. In 2017, she finished third in the all-around and was a national team member. Last season, Gonzales finished third on the vault, fifth on the bars and ninth in the all-around at J.O. championships.
Kaitlyn Hoiland is a three-time Junior Olympics national qualifier. In 2019, Hoiland secured wins in the all-around, vault and bars, while finishing second on the floor and third on the beam at the Region 2 championships. Her 2018 season was highlighted by a Region 2 championship title on the bars with second-place finishes on vault, beam, floor and in the all-around.
Anna Yeates is a three-time Junior Olympics national championship qualifier. Yeates earned an eighth-place finish in the all-around at J.O. nationals in 2017. She also finished second on the vault, fourth on the floor and sixth in the all-around at the Region 1 championships last season. In 2018, Yeates garnered third on the vault, fourth in the all-around and fifth on the floor at Region 1.
Ariana Young is a two-time Junior Olympics national championship qualifier. Young finished sixth in the all-around at nationals in 2019 and was second on the balance beam. She also won the all-around and beam titles at Region 1 (Senior B) championships while also earning silver medal finishes on vault and floor in 2019. In 2018, Young earned a sixth-place finish on the beam at J.O. nationals and added a floor title at the Region 1 championships.