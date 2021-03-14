 Skip to main content
OSU gymnastics: Beavers score season best in win

The Oregon State gymnastics team came together for a season-best 196.550 at Stanford on Sunday afternoon.

The Beavers won all four events while matching their season-best on vault.

OSU started the meet on bars with a couple of new faces in the lineup. Madi Dagen opened with a 9.600 before Kayla Bird took home Oregon State’s best bars score, a 9.800, for third-place overall. Kaitlyn Yanish matched her career-best 9.750 with her first uneven bars appearance of the season while Jenna Domingo made her return to the lineup with a career-best 9.675.

The Beavers continued with the vault, where they matched their season-best with a 49.325. Dagen and Kristina Peterson, who had a personal best, both won the event title with a 9.900.

Moving on to the floor, Bird and Savanna Force tied for the individual title with a 9.925. Force matched her personal best with her season-best score while Bird notched a career-best to share the title.

Oregon State saw big improvements during the final rotation. Peterson opened the beam with a 9.850. Lexie Gonzales followed with a personal best for second-place before Domingo matched her best, a 9.900 scored just last week against Utah, for the beam title.

Dagen finished first in the all-around competition, including a 9.900 on vault.

The Beavers will start the postseason at the Pac-12 Championships in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday.

Oregon State 196.550, Stanford 194.025

All-Around: 1. Madi Dagen (OSU) 39.150; 2. Chloe Widner (STAN) 38.775; 3. Kyla Bryant (STAN) 38.650.

Vault: T1. Madi Dagen (OSU), Kristina Peterson (OSU) 9.900; 3. Kaitlyn Yanish (OSU) 9.875. Other OSU Scores: Kayla Bird 9.825, Sydney Gonzales 9.825, Ariana Young 9.725.

Bars: 1. Grace Garcia (STAN) 9.875; 2. Kyla Bryant (STAN) 9.850; T3. Kayla Bird (OSU), Madison Brunette (STAN) 9.800. Other OSU Scores: Kaitlyn Yanish 9.750, Ariana Young 9.700, Jenna Domingo 9.675, Madi Dagen 9.600, Kaitlyn Hoiland 9.075.

Beam: 1. Jenna Domingo (OSU) 9.900; 2. Lexie Gonzales (OSU) 9.875; T3. Kyla Bryant (STAN), Kristina Peterson (OSU) 9.850. Other OSU Scores: Madi Dagen 9.825, Ariana Young 9.825, Sydney Gonzales 8.825.

Floor: T1. Kayla Bird (OSU), Savanna Force (OSU) 9.925; 3. Kristina Peterson (OSU) 9.875. Other OSU Scores: Kaitlyn Yanish 9.850, Niya Mack 9.850, Madi Dagen 9.825.

