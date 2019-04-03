Oregon State coach Tanya Chaplin is expecting a strong show of gymnastics to come out of the…

NCAA CORVALLIS REGIONAL

Gill Coliseum

THURSDAY: No. 8 seed Iowa vs. No. 9 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Friday (second round)

SESSION 1: No. 2 seed Denver, No. 3 Boise State, No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Southern Utah, 2 p.m.

SESSION 2: No. 1 seed Florida, No. 4 Oregon State, No. 7 Stanford, Iowa/Arizona winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

REGIONAL FINAL: Top two finishers from each session of the second round, 7 p.m.

Individual all-around qualifiers: Madison Ward-Sessions (Utah State), Taylor Chan (San Jose State) and Kelley Hebert (UC Davis)

Individual event qualifiers: Vault – Maddi Leydin (Arizona) and Heather Swanson (Arizona); Uneven Bars – Christina Berg (Arizona), Anna Salamone (Air Force), Nicole Chow (Iowa), MaKayla Bullitt (Utah State), Danielle Spencer (Arizona), and Jax Kranitz (Iowa); Balance Beam – Sophia Hyderally (Alaska Anchorage), Clair Kaji (Iowa), Autumn DeHarde (Utah State), Haylie Hendrickson (Arizona), Alyssa Ito (UC Davis), and Yasmine Yektaparast (UC Davis); Floor Exercise – Lauren Guerin (Iowa), Christina Berg (Arizona), Clair Kaji (Iowa), Maddi Leydin (Arizona) and Autumn DeHarde (Utah State)